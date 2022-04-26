Koi carp worth £8,000 has been stolen in Hemel Hempstead. - Credit: File/Bernard Spragg

Almost 40 fish worth around £8,000 were stolen from a pond in Hertfordshire overnight.

Thieves stole the Koi carp from a property in Hemel Hempstead between Thursday April 21 and Friday, April 22.

Entry was gained to the rear garden of the home in Honeycross Road and 37 fish were stolen from a pond, along with a socket set from a shed.

Detective Constable Nia Hadly, from the Dacorum Local Crime Unit, said: “Understandably, the victim is very upset and we’re keen to trace those responsible for the theft as soon as possible.

“We’re appealing for anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area, or who may have captured any CCTV of note, to please come forward.

“We’re also keen to hear from anyone who may have come across Koi carp being advertised for sale in suspicious circumstances.”

Anyone with information is asked to please contact DC Hadley via email.

You can also report information online, speak to an operator in the Force Communications Room via online web chat or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/31570/22.

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form.