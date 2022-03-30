News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Kick-ass safety classes come to St Albans

Laura Bill

Published: 11:56 AM March 30, 2022
New women's safety classes have been set up in Fleetville by Hertfordshire Asian Women's Association.

Fears over women's safety have prompted the creation of a new self-defence class. 

The Thai kick-boxing classes in Fleetville, set up in response to the tragic deaths of Sarah Everard and Sabina Nessa, are being held every Mondays from 6-7pm and Fridays from 5-6pm.

Chair of Hertfordshire Asian Women's Association, Rushna Miah, who organises the classes, welcomed High Sheriff Lionel Wallace to one of the sessions last week. 

Lionel said: "The work that HAWA Herts is doing is exemplary. They are a very welcoming organisation. I was so impressed by the palpable confidence growing in these young people from such a diverse background."

HAWA run workshops and projects for women from all cultural and racial backgrounds. These range from our weekly Saheli Tiffin Club,  The Habiba Garden, visits and trips, the weekly HAWA Advice and Guidance Hub and support services.

There is also a men's kick-boxing session on Mondays from 7-8pm and Fridays from 6-7pm.

For more information call Rushna Miah on 07786 530751.

