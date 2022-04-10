Just Stop Oil protests continue at Buncefield Oil Terminal in Hemel Hempstead. - Credit: Just Stop Oil

Despite more than 800 arrests, Just Stop Oil protests have continued into the weekend at a major fuel supply depot in Hertfordshire.

At around 2:30am today (April 10), 40 people approached the gates of the Buncefield Oil Terminal in Hemel Hempstead and locked on, blocking the entrance.

Pictures show Hertfordshire Police on scene during the early hours of this morning, making a number of arrests as the protest continued.

Just Stop Oil protests in Hemel Hempstead. - Credit: Just Stop Oil

Police have made several arrests in Hemel Hempstead. - Credit: Just Stop Oil

According to Just Stop Oil, during the 10 days of “nonviolent disruptive action”, there have been over 800 arrests, with at least 80 more expected today.

“The supporters of Just Stop Oil will continue to block oil terminals until the government makes a statement that it will end new oil and gas projects in the UK,” said a spokesperson.

It comes after protesters climbed on top of a fuel lorry outside the Hertfordshire depot last week.

Police were called just before 4.15am on Friday, April 1, when 27 people were arrested.

Officers attended the scene again at around 3.12am on Sunday, April 3, when they arrested 14 others.

Just Stop Oil protests outside the Buncefield Oil Terminal, Hemel Hempstead - Credit: Channel 84/@TJ_Channel84

Speaking last week, Superintendent Sue Jameson, who is leading the police response, said: “As always, our priority remains to protect the public we serve.

“Protestors securing themselves to fuel tankers and unlawfully accessing an extremely hazardous site not only puts the protestors themselves at severe risk, but also poses a substantial danger to countless other people.

“Members of the public, site workers who are just trying to do their jobs, not to mention emergency service workers who are having to work in incredibly challenging circumstances to bring these situations to a safe conclusion.

Pumps have run dry at this BP garage near Ely in Cambridgeshire this morning (April 10). - Credit: Terry Harris

“We are working alongside partner organisations, other affected forces and the CPS with the view of bringing charges against those involved.”

Today’s protests were followed at 6:30am by a further action at the Grays Inter Terminal in Thurrock, Essex, where around 40 young people swarmed into the facility.

They climbed the loading bay pipework and locked on.

Disruption is expected to continue into today (April 10). - Credit: Just Stop Oil

One supporter, a 71-year-old retired priest from Swindon, said: “I’m here because our government is useless, they make a lot of noise but they are doing nothing.

“As a priest I have a duty of care for people, and also for creation.

“What I’m doing here, with everyone in this caravan, is what our government should be doing – that is trying to protect our families and our loved ones from the appalling future that stands before us.

“I hope we can continue what we’re doing and stop the flow of oil, if the government won’t.”