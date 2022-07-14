Jewellery stolen in Harpenden burglary

Rings, bracelets, a necklace and a broach were taken. - Credit: Hertfordshire Police

A number of items, including jewellery boxes, have been stolen during a burglary in Harpenden.

The incident occurred between 1am and 9am on Sunday, June 26, when a property in Luton Road was broken into.

A "messy search" followed and multiple items, including jewellery boxes, were taken.

The emptied jewellery boxes were later discovered, having been discarded in Luton.

When taken, the boxes contained items such as rings, bracelets, a necklace and a broach.

Hertfordshire Police have now released images of the jewellery that was stolen.

Investigator Jacob Smith, of Hertfordshire Police's Local Crime Unit, said: “I’m appealing to anyone who may have seen any of these items of jewellery since the burglary to get in touch.

“Have you been offered them for sale? Or seen them advertised for sale?

“Additionally, any witnesses or anyone who has information about the burglary can contact me directly by email via jacob.smith@herts.police.uk”

Information can also be reported online or by calling the police's non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/51199/22.

Anonymous information can be given by contacting the Crimestoppers charity, on 0800 555 111.