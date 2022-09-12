Increase in motorbike thefts noticed by Herts police

Dacorum, Hertsmere, Welwyn Hatfield, Watford and St Albans have been particularly affected by a spate of motorcycle thefts (File picture) - Credit: PA

An "increase in thefts of motorcycles and mopeds" has been noticed by police in Hertfordshire.

According to officers, the Dacorum, Hertsmere, St Albans, Watford and Welwyn Hatfield areas have been particularly affected during the spate of thefts.

Police believe a large proportion of these thefts were "opportunistic". Most of the motorcycles which were taken were unsecured at the time.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Constabulary told this newspaper: "We have noticed an increase in thefts of motorcycles and mopeds, with Dacorum and Hertsmere being particularly affected.

"We have been running crime prevention messages over the last month to help owners protect their bikes."

These crime prevention messages ask owners to:

Use a designated motorcycle parking place with a stand and security loop;

Always lock one's motorbike to something secure;

Use a motorbike cover to avoid "advertising" the bike;

Have the motorbike security marked with its Vehicle Identification Number (VIN);

Check to see if one's insurance company will offer discounts for security measures;

When purchasing security devices, make sure they are either Thatcham or Sold Secure approved;

Never leave helmets or other possessions with the bike;

Try to park where there’s CCTV;

If buying a second-hand bike or parts, be wary of "bargains" and have a look at the registration documents and check the bike’s history with HPI Group Ltd, Carwatch UK Ltd, the AA or the RAC;

If you ride an off-road bike, ask the DVLA to register its details (frame and engine numbers) on their own and police computers - it’s free;

Check the "Accredited" page on the Secured by Design website (www.securedbydesign.com) for security products.

One of the police's crime prevention messages read: "Hertfordshire Constabulary is asking motorcyclists to make sure their bikes are secured following an increase in thefts in recent months.

"More than 120 motorcycles have been stolen in the last three months across the county, with most offences occurring in the Welwyn Hatfield, Watford, Hertsmere and St Albans areas."

Information regarding motorcycle thefts can be reported via the Hertfordshire police website (www.herts.police.uk/report), or by calling the police's non-emergency number 101.

Anonymous information can also be given by contacting the CrimeStoppers charity on 0800 555 111.