Police release images following St Albans burglary

Officers believe that the individuals pictured may have been in the area at the time of the burglary.

Hertfordshire Police have released images of three individuals that they would like to identify, following a burglary in St Albans.

The incident took place at around 3pm on Saturday, May 7, when access was gained to a bike shed in Gabriel Square.

Nothing was removed from the bike shed, however damage was caused to a window.

Officers believe that the individuals pictured may have been in the area at the time of the burglary, and could possess vital information.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said: "We have released CCTV images of people who might be able to help our enquiries after a burglary in St Albans.

"Those pictured are believed to have been in the area around the time of the burglary and they could have vital information that might assist enquiries."

Hertfordshire Police believe that the men pictured could possess vital information.

Information can be reported online or by calling the police's non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/36369/22.

Anonymous information can be given by contacting the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.