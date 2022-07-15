News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Police release images following St Albans burglary

Pearce Bates

Published: 1:57 PM July 15, 2022
A man in a blue Nike hoodie.

Officers believe that the individuals pictured may have been in the area at the time of the burglary. - Credit: Hertfordshire Police

Hertfordshire Police have released images of three individuals that they would like to identify, following a burglary in St Albans.

The incident took place at around 3pm on Saturday, May 7, when access was gained to a bike shed in Gabriel Square.

Nothing was removed from the bike shed, however damage was caused to a window.

A man in a blue hoodie, with colourful writing.

Nothing was removed from the bike shed, however damage was caused to a window. - Credit: Hertfordshire Police

Officers believe that the individuals pictured may have been in the area at the time of the burglary, and could possess vital information.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said: "We have released CCTV images of people who might be able to help our enquiries after a burglary in St Albans.

"Those pictured are believed to have been in the area around the time of the burglary and they could have vital information that might assist enquiries."

A man in a grey The North Face hoodie.

Hertfordshire Police believe that the men pictured could possess vital information. - Credit: Hertfordshire Police

Information can be reported online or by calling the police's non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/36369/22.

Anonymous information can be given by contacting the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.

Hertfordshire Constabulary
St Albans News

