Thieves targeting high-end cars across St Albans

A spate of overnight car thefts across St Albans have focused on high-end vehicles.

A black Mercedes was stolen from Langham Close between 7pm on September 3 and 6.20am on September 4, and another black Merc was taken from Berkley Court between 10.30pm on September 3 and 10am on September 4.

A gold BMW was stolen from Rose Walk between 11pm on August 29 and 7.40am on August 30.

And Land Rovers were taken from Park Industrial Estate in Frogmore on August 29, Sandridge Road on September 1 and Beech Road also on September 1.

Police are currently investigating all these incidents, some of which they suspect are linked and are asking anyone who has any doorbell cameras or CCTV that shows anyone in the areas at the time to come forward.

A spokesperson said: "Please remember to lock your vehicles and do not leave personal possessions or valuables inside."

Anyone with any information should report this online at www.herts.police.uk/report or call 101.