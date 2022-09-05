News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News > Crime

Thieves targeting high-end cars across St Albans

Author Picture Icon

Matt Adams

Published: 2:43 PM September 5, 2022
Police are investigating various car thefts in St Albans

Police are investigating various car thefts in St Albans - Credit: Herts Police

A spate of overnight car thefts across St Albans have focused on high-end vehicles.

A black Mercedes was stolen from Langham Close between 7pm on September 3 and 6.20am on September 4, and another black Merc was taken from Berkley Court between 10.30pm on September 3 and 10am on September 4.

A gold BMW was stolen from Rose Walk between 11pm on August 29 and 7.40am on August 30.

And Land Rovers were taken from Park Industrial Estate in Frogmore on August 29, Sandridge Road on September 1 and Beech Road also on September 1.

Police are currently investigating all these incidents, some of which they suspect are linked and are asking anyone who has any doorbell cameras or CCTV that shows anyone in the areas at the time to come forward.

A spokesperson said: "Please remember to lock your vehicles and do not leave personal possessions or valuables inside."

Anyone with any information should report this online at www.herts.police.uk/report or call 101.

St Albans News

Don't Miss

Thameslink trains between St Albans and Sutton were suspended earlier today (Tuesday, August 30)

Thameslink | Updated

Thameslink trains suspended between St Albans and Sutton

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
A man has died on railway tracks in the Hemel Hempstead area, British Transport Police said

British Transport Police

Man dies on the tracks at Hemel Hempstead station

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
CALA Homes has been granted permission to build on Bedmond Lane Meadow in St Albans. Picture: Robert

Residents vow to protect community meadow from development

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon
Whitney, a 31-year-old PA from St Albans, is set to star in Married at First Sight UK this year (2022)

TV

Married at First Sight: St Albans' Whitney wants to walk down the aisle

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon