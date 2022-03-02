Hertfordshire issued out 53,672 speeding tickets between January 2021 and January 2022. - Credit: Archant

As roads become busier than ever, careless drivers still disobey the rules of the road and commit speeding offences.

Hertfordshire was listed in the top 10 speeding counties in the UK in a list by HEALD.

Taking the crown for the most speeding fines issued was West Yorkshire with a whopping 224,160.

Then came Avon and Somerset, Thames Valley, West Midlands, Surrey, Bedfordshire, South Yorkshire, Hampshire, Lincolnshire.

Hertfordshire, despite coming in tenth place, still couldn’t avoid the top ten list.

The minimum penalty for speeding is a £100 fine and 3 penalty points added to your licence.

Of the 50k+ speeding tickets, only 11,226 have been settled by a fine and points.

However, Hertfordshire Constabulary can confirm that many of the offences for 2021 are still outstanding.

You could be disqualified from driving if you build up 12 or more penalty points within a period of 3 years.

If you’re caught by a speed camera, within 14 days you will be sent a NIP (Notice of Intended Prosecution) and a Section 172 notice.

If you ignore the NIP, you could be sent to court, or be issued a Fixed Penalty Notice (FPN). If you receive an FPN, you could avoid the fine and points by attending a speed awareness course.