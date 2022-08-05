News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News > Crime

'Secure your motorcycle' warning after 120+ thefts in past three months

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 3:33 PM August 5, 2022
Police in Hertfordshire are urging members of the public to secure their motorcycles

Police in Hertfordshire are urging members of the public to secure their motorcycles after more than 120 reported thefts in the past three months (File picture) - Credit: Jacob King/PA

More than 120 motorcycles have been stolen in Hertfordshire the past three months.

Police officers in the county are urging motorcyclists to secure their vehicles this month (August) following the spate of thefts - which has particularly impacted the Hertsmere, St Albans, Watford and Welwyn Hatfield areas.

According to officers, the thefts are "opportunistic" and the majority took place when bikes and scooters are left unsecured.

Sergeant Karen Mellor, of Hertfordshire Constabulary, said: "In many cases the thieves are using cutting tools to steal secured bikes, so using strong, good quality locks will act as a deterrent.

"We have also had a number of attempted thefts whilst the bikes were being driven, so stay vigilant if you are travelling on the roads.

"I would urge people to follow some simple crime prevention tips. Many of the stolen motorcycles were left unsecured.

"If nothing else, always lock your bike and set the alarm if it has one.

Most Read

  1. 1 Major development planned for centre of St Albans
  2. 2 Investigation over unauthorised development on Green Belt site
  3. 3 Harley-Davidson rider dies in A5183 Radlett crash
  1. 4 Police arrest St Albans man on suspicion of 'harassment'
  2. 5 The latest court results for the St Albans area
  3. 6 Recap: A5183 Watling Street shut due to serious crash
  4. 7 Drug dealer hid in child's playhouse to evade arrest in Harpenden
  5. 8 St Albans MP condemns Home Office for asylum seekers incompetence
  6. 9 Park drama as theatre director and café staff tackle tree fire
  7. 10 St Albans car care team pick up two national awards

"If you witness suspicious activity around motorcycles, I would urge people to report it by calling 999 so that we can attend."

Additionally, police advise using a designated motorcycle parking with stands, security hoops and CCTV, if possible.

At home, officers are urging riders to fit special attachments such as ground loops to secure bikes, and using a motorcycle cover to avoid "advertising" the vehicle to thieves.

Off-road bikers can register their frame and engine numbers with the DVLA free of charge: https://bit.ly/3Q1uMGI

Vehicle Identification Numbers (VIN) can be marked onto most motorcycles.

Police have approved the https://www.securedbydesign.com/ website for riders find out about up-to-standard security products for motorbikes, mopeds and scooters.

Hertfordshire Constabulary
St Albans News
Welwyn Garden City News
Watford News

Don't Miss

The Farmer's Boy in St Albans.

St Albans pub teams up with top chef to open new restaurant

Laura Bill

person
Clarence Park will have a new name in the 2022-2023 season.

St Albans City FC

St Albans City strike deal for naming rights at Clarence Park

Neil Metcalfe

Author Picture Icon
Rishi Sunak in Newmarket, Suffolk on the same day as his visit to Harpenden (Wednesday, July 27)

Conservative Party

Sunak visits Harpenden on #Ready4Rishi campaign trail

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Classics on the Common 2022.

IN PICTURES: Classics on the Common returns to Harpenden

Laura Bill

person