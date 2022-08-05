Police in Hertfordshire are urging members of the public to secure their motorcycles after more than 120 reported thefts in the past three months (File picture) - Credit: Jacob King/PA

More than 120 motorcycles have been stolen in Hertfordshire the past three months.

Police officers in the county are urging motorcyclists to secure their vehicles this month (August) following the spate of thefts - which has particularly impacted the Hertsmere, St Albans, Watford and Welwyn Hatfield areas.

According to officers, the thefts are "opportunistic" and the majority took place when bikes and scooters are left unsecured.

Sergeant Karen Mellor, of Hertfordshire Constabulary, said: "In many cases the thieves are using cutting tools to steal secured bikes, so using strong, good quality locks will act as a deterrent.

"We have also had a number of attempted thefts whilst the bikes were being driven, so stay vigilant if you are travelling on the roads.

"I would urge people to follow some simple crime prevention tips. Many of the stolen motorcycles were left unsecured.

"If nothing else, always lock your bike and set the alarm if it has one.

"If you witness suspicious activity around motorcycles, I would urge people to report it by calling 999 so that we can attend."

Additionally, police advise using a designated motorcycle parking with stands, security hoops and CCTV, if possible.

At home, officers are urging riders to fit special attachments such as ground loops to secure bikes, and using a motorcycle cover to avoid "advertising" the vehicle to thieves.

Off-road bikers can register their frame and engine numbers with the DVLA free of charge: https://bit.ly/3Q1uMGI

Vehicle Identification Numbers (VIN) can be marked onto most motorcycles.

Police have approved the https://www.securedbydesign.com/ website for riders find out about up-to-standard security products for motorbikes, mopeds and scooters.