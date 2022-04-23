Police in Hertfordshire pulled over a cyclist on the M25 - and then found them again on the M1 - Credit: BCH Road Policing/Twitter

Police in Hertfordshire stopped a cyclist on the M25 - before the rider tried their luck again on the M1.

Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Cambridgeshire Road Policing Unit tweeted about the incident today (Saturday, April 23).

A police spokesperson said the rider was spotted riding along the hard shoulder of the M25 London Orbital.

Officers gave the cyclist advice about safe and legal cycling, reported them for offences, and escorted them off the motorway network.

But the BCH Road Policing tweet added: "Around one hour later, we found them again - using M1 this time!

"Stopped, reported for additional offences and escorted to place of safety."

It is illegal to ride a pedal cycle on the motorway.

Highway Code rule 253 reads: "Motorways must not be used by pedestrians, holders of provisional motorcycle licences, riders of motorcycles under 50 cc (4 kW), cyclists, horse riders, certain slow-moving vehicles and those carrying oversized loads (except by special permission), agricultural vehicles, and powered wheelchairs/powered mobility scooters."