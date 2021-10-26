Where in Hertfordshire are the most incidents of weapon possession?
New data has been revealed highlighting peak locations for possession of weapons offences in Hertfordshire.
The locations are approximate, but cover the year ending August 2021.
Topping the chart with 24 offences is Bedwell in Stevenage, followed by St Peter's Street area in St Albans with nine, and Hatfield Villages, Hitchin Priory and Hollybush with eight each.
Stevenage Safer Neighbourhood Team Insp Pat McPeake said: “Although we do not have a specific problem in Stevenage linked to possession of weapons, we have been taking preventative action to monitor any emerging issues and respond accordingly.
“Over the last year, officers have made anti-social behaviour in the Bedwell area of Stevenage a police priority in response to feedback that we have received from members of the public. As such, we have conducted regular high visibility and covert patrols, as well as proactive knife sweeps.
“We are committed to ensuring that Stevenage is a safe place to live and work, and we hope that this proactive activity – along with our regular countywide knife amnesties under Operation Sceptre – reassures the public that we are determined to get weapons off our streets.”
