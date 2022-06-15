Luke Butler, 31, of no fixed address, was arrested following an incident at Woodhall Farm, Hemel Hempstead (File picture) - Credit: PA

A man has been charged with attempted robbery, two assaults and a series of vehicle crime offences in Hemel Hempstead.

Luke Butler, of no fixed abode, was arrested by Dacorum Police yesterday (Tuesday, 14 June).

The 31-year-old was taken into custody on suspicion of an attempted robbery and assault in Woodhall Farm, Hemel Hempstead, which took place the same day as the arrest.

He was additionally arrested on suspicion of a series a series of vehicle crime offences, which occurred between Sunday, June 12, and Monday, June 13.

Butler has been remanded in custody and will appear at St Albans Magistrates' Court today (Wednesday, June 15).

A 29-year-old man is also in custody after being arrested on suspicion of vehicle crime offences.

Detective inspector Jinesh Solankee, from Dacorum’s Local Crime Unit, said: “We have been investigating a spate of vehicle crime offences that took place locally over the weekend and I hope residents will be pleased with this quick arrest.

“I would like to remind people to always lock their cars and vans and to remove all valuables from their vehicles, reporting any suspicious activity to police.

"We are focusing our patrols to deter these offences.“

Information concerning vehicle crime can be reported to officers online (https://www.herts.police.uk/), or by calling non-emergency number 101.