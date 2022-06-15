Man charged with alleged Hemel Hempstead assaults and vehicle crime spate
- Credit: PA
A man has been charged with attempted robbery, two assaults and a series of vehicle crime offences in Hemel Hempstead.
Luke Butler, of no fixed abode, was arrested by Dacorum Police yesterday (Tuesday, 14 June).
The 31-year-old was taken into custody on suspicion of an attempted robbery and assault in Woodhall Farm, Hemel Hempstead, which took place the same day as the arrest.
He was additionally arrested on suspicion of a series a series of vehicle crime offences, which occurred between Sunday, June 12, and Monday, June 13.
Butler has been remanded in custody and will appear at St Albans Magistrates' Court today (Wednesday, June 15).
A 29-year-old man is also in custody after being arrested on suspicion of vehicle crime offences.
Detective inspector Jinesh Solankee, from Dacorum’s Local Crime Unit, said: “We have been investigating a spate of vehicle crime offences that took place locally over the weekend and I hope residents will be pleased with this quick arrest.
Most Read
- 1 Fears sun could be setting on St Albans Green Belt
- 2 New community centre celebrates £79,000 fundraising achievement
- 3 Traffic stopped on M25 after three-vehicle crash
- 4 Man charged with alleged Hemel Hempstead assaults and vehicle crime spate
- 5 Major refurbishment completed at Ye Olde Fighting Cocks
- 6 'Serious injuries' following motorbike and van crash
- 7 Apprentice champions recognised for inspirational work
- 8 7 curious places to visit in Hertfordshire
- 9 Clock Tower reopens after essential repairs
- 10 Herts teen arrested amid 'extreme right-wing terrorism' investigation
“I would like to remind people to always lock their cars and vans and to remove all valuables from their vehicles, reporting any suspicious activity to police.
"We are focusing our patrols to deter these offences.“
Information concerning vehicle crime can be reported to officers online (https://www.herts.police.uk/), or by calling non-emergency number 101.