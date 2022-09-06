News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News > Crime

Yamaha motorbike 'stolen' in Hemel Hempstead

Author Picture Icon

Pearce Bates

Published: 5:12 PM September 6, 2022
This Yamaha motorbike was stolen from a property in Hemel Hempstead this morning (Tuesday, September 6)

This Yamaha motorbike was stolen from a property in Hemel Hempstead this morning (Tuesday, September 6) - Credit: Supplied

A Yamaha motorbike has gone missing from a property in Hemel Hempstead overnight.

A theft was reported as having taken place between 12.30am and 6.30am this morning (Tuesday, September 6) in Melsted Road, Boxmoor. 

The Yamaha motorcycle has a grey or silver body with red wheels and red writing on the side.

Hertfordshire Constabulary has appealed for anyone who has seen the vehicle - or has information about its whereabouts - to get in touch.

A police spokesperson said: "Police are investigating after a motorcycle was stolen in Hemel Hempstead.

"It was reported that between 12.30am and 6.30am today (Tuesday September 6) a grey and red Yamaha MT-125 motorbike was stolen from Melsted Road."

Information can be reported online via the Hertfordshire police website (www.herts.police.uk/report) or by calling the police's non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference number 41/71823/22. 

Anonymous information can also be given by contacting the CrimeStoppers charity on 0800 555 111.

Hertfordshire Constabulary
Hemel Hempstead News

Don't Miss

Thameslink trains between St Albans and Sutton were suspended earlier today (Tuesday, August 30)

Thameslink | Updated

Thameslink trains suspended between St Albans and Sutton

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
A man has died on railway tracks in the Hemel Hempstead area, British Transport Police said

British Transport Police

Man dies on the tracks at Hemel Hempstead station

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Police have handed strangulation, "threats to kill" and harassment charges to a 49-year-old man from Luton (File picture)

Hertfordshire Constabulary

Luton 49-year-old charged with harassing St Albans worker

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
CALA Homes has been granted permission to build on Bedmond Lane Meadow in St Albans. Picture: Robert

Residents vow to protect community meadow from development

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon