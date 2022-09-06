Yamaha motorbike 'stolen' in Hemel Hempstead

This Yamaha motorbike was stolen from a property in Hemel Hempstead this morning (Tuesday, September 6) - Credit: Supplied

A Yamaha motorbike has gone missing from a property in Hemel Hempstead overnight.

A theft was reported as having taken place between 12.30am and 6.30am this morning (Tuesday, September 6) in Melsted Road, Boxmoor.

The Yamaha motorcycle has a grey or silver body with red wheels and red writing on the side.

Hertfordshire Constabulary has appealed for anyone who has seen the vehicle - or has information about its whereabouts - to get in touch.

A police spokesperson said: "Police are investigating after a motorcycle was stolen in Hemel Hempstead.

"It was reported that between 12.30am and 6.30am today (Tuesday September 6) a grey and red Yamaha MT-125 motorbike was stolen from Melsted Road."

Information can be reported online via the Hertfordshire police website (www.herts.police.uk/report) or by calling the police's non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference number 41/71823/22.

Anonymous information can also be given by contacting the CrimeStoppers charity on 0800 555 111.