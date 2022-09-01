Ford Transit and tools stolen in Hemel Hempstead

A van containing tools worth thousands of pounds has been reported stolen from an address in Hemel Hempstead (File picture) - Credit: PA

A Ford Transit van containing tools worth thousands of pounds has been stolen in Hemel Hempstead.

The theft took place between 12.45pm and 1.15pm on Friday, August 19.

According to Hertfordshire Constabulary, the keys to the van are thought to have been taken from inside a property on Briery Way, Hemel Hempstead.

Officers investigating the theft have established that a woman was walking past the address at the time.

Officers believe the woman may have seen a thief driving away in the van.

They have now appealed for the public's help to trace the individual.

She is described as having dark hair and wearing dark coloured clothing.

A police spokesperson said: "Investigating officers are keen to trace this lady, as she may have vital information to assist in identifying the suspect.

"If you believe this may have been you, please get in touch.

"Officers would also like to hear from anyone else who may have information which could help enquiries."

Information can be reported online (https://www.herts.police.uk/) or by calling the police's non-emergency number 101, quoting 41/67048/22.

Anonymous information can also be handed to investigators via the CrimeStoppers charity, on 0800 555 111.