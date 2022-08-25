Police have described the death as "unexpected". - Credit: PA

Two men have been arrested following the death of a man in his 40s in Hemel Hempstead.

The body was found at around 4.18pm on Sunday, August 14, inside a car parked in Bohemia.

Two arrests have now been made in connection with the incident, on suspicion of blackmail.

Both men have been released whilst Herts police continue their investigation.

Officers have described the death as "unexpected", but are not treating the incident as a murder.

A spokesperson for Herts police said: "Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances around the unexpected death of a man in Bohemia, Hemel Hempstead, on Sunday 14 August.

"Two men have been arrested on suspicion of blackmail in connection with the incident and have been released under investigation while enquiries continue."

The Samaritans charity, which aims to help those experiencing suicidal thoughts, can be contacted on the phone (116 123), or online via their website.