News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News > Crime

Two arrested following 'unexpected' Hemel Hempstead death

Author Picture Icon

Pearce Bates

Published: 10:39 AM August 25, 2022
Police tape wrapped around a tree.

Police have described the death as "unexpected". - Credit: PA

Two men have been arrested following the death of a man in his 40s in Hemel Hempstead. 

The body was found at around 4.18pm on Sunday, August 14, inside a car parked in Bohemia.

Two arrests have now been made in connection with the incident, on suspicion of blackmail.

Both men have been released whilst Herts police continue their investigation.

Officers have described the death as "unexpected", but are not treating the incident as a murder.

A spokesperson for Herts police said: "Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances around the unexpected death of a man in Bohemia, Hemel Hempstead, on Sunday 14 August.

"Two men have been arrested on suspicion of blackmail in connection with the incident and have been released under investigation while enquiries continue."

The Samaritans charity, which aims to help those experiencing suicidal thoughts, can be contacted on the phone (116 123), or online via their website.

Hertfordshire Constabulary
Hemel Hempstead News

Don't Miss

A-levels 2022

LIVE: St Albans and Harpenden A-level results 2022

Dan Mountney

person
Smoke and flames behind trees, near houses.

Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service | Updated

'Minor explosions' heard during garage fire near St Albans

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Custody image of Christopher Malcolm.

Hertfordshire Constabulary

Hemel Hempstead man wanted as part of assault investigation

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
St Albans is the UK's seventh most beautiful city, a ceramics and tiling firm has said

St Albans one of the UK's top 10 most beautiful cities, says tiling firm

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon