Two Renault Trafic vans broken into in Hemel Hempstead

Pearce Bates

Published: 4:53 PM August 19, 2022
Two Renault Trafic vans were damaged and broken into on a driveway in Hemel Hempstead

Two Renault Trafic vans were damaged and broken into on a driveway in Hemel Hempstead - Credit: Supplied

Two vans have been broken into on a driveway in Hemel Hempstead.

The incident took place at some point between 9pm on Thursday, August 18, and 11.30am on Friday, August 19.

During that time, the vehicles - both Renault Trafic vans - were parked on a driveway when damage was caused to the doors in order for the offenders to gain access.

No items were reported stolen from inside the vehicles.

A close-up of damage to one of the Renault Trafic vans on a driveway in Hemel Hempstead

A close-up of damage to one of the Renault Trafic vans on a driveway in Hemel Hempstead - Credit: Supplied

Hertfordshire Constabulary has appealed for anyone who may know about the incident to get in touch.

A police spokesperson said: "Officers are currently investigating after two vans were broken into in Hemel Hempstead.

"Anyone with information which may assist the investigation is asked to contact police, quoting crime reference 41/66767/22."

Anybody with information can contact police online (https://www.herts.police.uk/) or by calling the police's non-emergency number 101.

Anonymous information can be handed to the CrimeStoppers charity, on 0800 555 111.

Hertfordshire Constabulary
Hemel Hempstead News

