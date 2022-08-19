Two Renault Trafic vans broken into in Hemel Hempstead
- Credit: Supplied
Two vans have been broken into on a driveway in Hemel Hempstead.
The incident took place at some point between 9pm on Thursday, August 18, and 11.30am on Friday, August 19.
During that time, the vehicles - both Renault Trafic vans - were parked on a driveway when damage was caused to the doors in order for the offenders to gain access.
No items were reported stolen from inside the vehicles.
Hertfordshire Constabulary has appealed for anyone who may know about the incident to get in touch.
A police spokesperson said: "Officers are currently investigating after two vans were broken into in Hemel Hempstead.
"Anyone with information which may assist the investigation is asked to contact police, quoting crime reference 41/66767/22."
Anybody with information can contact police online (https://www.herts.police.uk/) or by calling the police's non-emergency number 101.
Anonymous information can be handed to the CrimeStoppers charity, on 0800 555 111.