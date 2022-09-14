News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Hemel Hempstead man charged with Aylesbury burglaries

Pearce Bates

Published: 11:52 AM September 14, 2022
A man from Hemel Hempstead stands accused of carrying out two burglaries in Aylesbury (File picture)

A man from Hemel Hempstead stands accused of carrying out two burglaries in Aylesbury (File picture) - Credit: Danny Loo

A man from Hemel Hempstead has been charged with two burglaries in Aylesbury.

The incidents took place on Jackson Road on July 16, and Dunsham Lane on July 18, both in Buckinghamshire.

On Monday, September 12, Brian Fielding, of Turners Hill, Hemel Hempstead was charged with one count of aggravated dwelling burglary, one county of non-dwelling burglary with intent to steal, and one count of possession of a knife, blade or sharp pointed article in a public place.

The 34-year-old was remanded in custody before appearing at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Tuesday, September 13).

Fielding, of Turners Hill, was further remanded into custody and is due to appear at Aylesbury Crown Court on October 17.

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: "Following a Thames Valley Police investigation, a man has been charged in connection with two burglaries in Aylesbury.

"Brian Fielding, aged 34, of Turners Hill in Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, was charged with one count each of aggravated dwelling burglary, non-dwelling burglary with intent to steal and possession of a knife/blade/sharp pointed article in a public place yesterday (September 12)."

