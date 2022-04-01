News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News > Crime

Oil depot entrance blocked in Just Stop Oil protest in Hemel Hempstead

Author Picture Icon

Pearce Bates

Published: 1:12 PM April 1, 2022
Protesters camped out in the entrance to the depot.

Just Stop Oil protests have blocked the entrance to Buncefield Oil Depot in Hemel Hempstead. - Credit: Channel 84

The entrance to Buncefield Oil Depot in Hemel Hempstead has been blocked by Just Stop Oil protesters. 

Officers from Hertfordshire Police are at the scene, and are attempting to diffuse the situation. 

Meanwhile, roads around the depot have been closed off, and the general public are being kept away from the area.

An individual at the location told the Herts Advertiser that the protesters had blocked the entrance to the part of the depot where fuel is kept, halting workers' ability to access the resource.

It started snowing on the protesters at around 12:20, shortly after an ambulance had arrived, at around 11:50pm.

Similar protests are also taking place in ten other oil depots across the country, and ExxonMobil UK have temporarily stopped operations at four terminals.

People sitting underneath a lorry, blocking the entrance.

Officers from Hertfordshire Police are at the scene, and are attempting to diffuse the situation. - Credit: Just Stop Oil

Along with Extinction Rebellion members, Just Stop Oil claim that 500 supporters of the movement remain at ten oil terminals, with potential disruption to fuel supplies in London and the South East.

Most Read

  1. 1 Fighting for the Farmer's - another St Albans pub in crisis
  2. 2 Luton unveils project to protect town from gentrification
  3. 3 Roman discovery during excavations in Verulamium Park
  1. 4 Closure order on St Albans house over 'drug use and assaults'
  2. 5 Harpenden dads who met at primary school seek Dragons' Den investment
  3. 6 5 adorable cats looking for a loving home in Hertfordshire
  4. 7 Plumber stole £3k from customer 'saving money to support her family'
  5. 8 St Albans nursery proud to be 'Outstanding'
  6. 9 England's oldest pub to reopen after being saved by former staff
  7. 10 Oil depot entrance blocked in Just Stop Oil protest in Hemel Hempstead

A spokesperson from Hertfordshire Police said: "We are currently dealing with an incident in Green Lane, Hemel Hempstead, where a number of people are blocking the entrance to a site.

side view of the lorry and protesters blocking the entrance.

Similar protests are also taking place in ten other oil depots across the country. - Credit: Channel 84

"Our officers are currently working to resolve the situation safely, and nearby roads may be affected as a part of this.

"We are urging people to avoid the area where possible and plan their journey accordingly.

"We appreciate your patience and understanding."

Hertfordshire Constabularly
Hemel Hempstead News

Don't Miss

A moped rider fled the scene of a crash in St Albans city centre today (Friday, March 25)

Hertfordshire Constabularly

Man, 25, arrested after pedestrian injured in St Albans city centre crash

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
More than 5,000 homes across 67 postcode areas have been impacted by a power cut throughout south Hertfordshire

Herts Live News | Updated

Updates after more than 5,000 properties in Herts hit by power cut

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Jane Gill sledging with her four-year-old granddaughter Rosie in Hertfordshire, 2017. 

Hertfordshire Weather

Met Office forecasts snow in Hertfordshire this week

Rosie Boon

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 21/04/2020 of electricity pylons. Issue date: Wednesday October 27, 2021.

Fault with national power grid caused major Hertfordshire power cut

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon