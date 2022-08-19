News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News > Crime

Hemel Hempstead man wanted as part of assault investigation

Author Picture Icon

Pearce Bates

Published: 4:47 PM August 19, 2022
Custody image of Christopher Malcolm.

Christopher Malcolm is wanted in connection with an assault in the town. - Credit: Hertfordshire police

Police in Hertfordshire have appealed for the public's help to trace a man from Hemel Hempstead.

Christopher Malcolm is wanted in connection with an assault in the town.

Anyone who sees the 39-year-old or who has any information about his whereabouts has been asked to get in touch.

A Hertfordshire Constabulary said: "We are appealing for the public’s help to trace a man from Hemel Hempstead who is wanted.

"Christopher Malcolm, aged 39, of no fixed abode, is wanted in connection to an assault in the town.

"Anyone who sees Christopher, or has any information about his whereabouts, is asked to report it quoting 41/66495/22."

Anybody with information can contact police online (https://www.herts.police.uk/) or by calling the police's non-emergency number 101.

An operator in Hertfordshire police's Force Communications Room can also be contacted, via the police's online web chat (https://www.herts.police.uk/).

Anonymous information can be handed to the CrimeStoppers charity, on 0800 555 111.

Hertfordshire Constabulary
Hemel Hempstead News

Don't Miss

A woman contacted police after the money she withdrew from a NatWest bank had disappeared

Hertfordshire Constabulary

Woman in her 70s victim of St Albans 'distraction theft'

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
A Thameslink train with yellow and white paint.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service

Trains between St Albans and Luton cancelled due to fire

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
The North Orbital Road, with a bridge over the carriageway.

Hertfordshire Constabulary

Car and moped crash in St Albans

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Whitney, a 31-year-old PA from St Albans, is set to star in Married at First Sight UK this year (2022)

TV

Married at First Sight: St Albans' Whitney wants to walk down the aisle

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon