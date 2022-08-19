Christopher Malcolm is wanted in connection with an assault in the town. - Credit: Hertfordshire police

Police in Hertfordshire have appealed for the public's help to trace a man from Hemel Hempstead.

Christopher Malcolm is wanted in connection with an assault in the town.

Anyone who sees the 39-year-old or who has any information about his whereabouts has been asked to get in touch.

A Hertfordshire Constabulary said: "We are appealing for the public’s help to trace a man from Hemel Hempstead who is wanted.

"Christopher Malcolm, aged 39, of no fixed abode, is wanted in connection to an assault in the town.

"Anyone who sees Christopher, or has any information about his whereabouts, is asked to report it quoting 41/66495/22."

Anybody with information can contact police online (https://www.herts.police.uk/) or by calling the police's non-emergency number 101.

An operator in Hertfordshire police's Force Communications Room can also be contacted, via the police's online web chat (https://www.herts.police.uk/).

Anonymous information can be handed to the CrimeStoppers charity, on 0800 555 111.