Man arrested after indecently exposing himself on major St Albans road

Published: 4:26 PM February 2, 2021

Two 15-year-old girls saw a man in a silver car indecently exposing himself on New Year's Day, and police are appealing for information and witnesses.

The incident took place outside Tesco Express in Hatfield Road at around 9am on Friday, January 1.

The man was then said to have then driven off towards Morrisons before turning around and driving past them towards the city centre.

PC Daniel Judge said: “A 32-year-old man from Borehamwood has been arrested in connection with this incident and I hope that gives peace of mind to local residents.

“Our enquiries suggest that the road was relatively busy at the time and a number of people would have walked past the car. Were you in the area? Did you walk past? Perhaps you were driving by and caught the vehicle on dash cam?

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting crime reference 41/363/21 or report the incident online at herts.police.uk/report or via an operator on Herts police's web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.