Man seen walking 'naked from waist down' in Harpenden
- Credit: Google Maps
A member of the public has been reported "walking along the road naked from the waist down" in Harpenden.
The incident occurred at some time between 9.15am and 10.00am on Thursday May 12.
Several individuals reported the man, who was seen walking along Cravells Road, to Hertfordshire Police.
A 37-year-old man, from Harpenden, has since been arrested and bailed until June 1.
The police have released an appeal for further witnesses, and information about the individual.
Police constable C-Jay Callaghan, who is investigating the incident, said: "Understandably, this was an extremely unpleasant experience for the victims.
"The man was walking along a public road, so it is likely many more people witnessed the incident.
“If you have any information which may assist on ongoing enquiries, please contact police.”
Constable Callaghan can be contacted via the email address: c-jay.callaghan@herts.police.uk
Information can also be reported online, or by calling the police's non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/37410/22.
Anonymous information can be given by contacting the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.