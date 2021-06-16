Harpenden man charged after journalist chased through Whitehall

Published: 8:56 AM June 16, 2021

Met Police have charged a Harpenden man in connection with the pursuit of a journalist. - Credit: Metropolitan Police

A Harpenden man has been charged after a journalist was confronted and chased in London's Whitehall.

Martin Hockridge, 57, has been charged with an offence under Section 4A of the Public Order Act, namely using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour towards another person with the intention to cause them harassment, alarm or distress.

It follows an incident on Monday afternoon in which a group of anti-lockdown protestors pursued the BBC's Newsnight political editor Nicholas Watt first on Whitehall and then into Richmond Terrace.

A video of the pursuit was shared widely on social media afterwards, and after reviewing the footage, Met Police officers identified a number of possible offences and launched an investigation.

Hockridge was subsequently interviewed under caution at a Herts police station on Tuesday afternoon, before being charged that evening.

You may also want to watch:

He will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday June 29.

Anyone with information on the incident should call 101 or tweet @MetCC. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111.