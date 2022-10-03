Police in Hertfordshire are investigating a reported assault in St Albans (File picture) - Credit: Danny Loo

A Harpenden man has been arrested on suspicion of carrying out an assault in St Albans city.

According to Hertfordshire Constabulary, a man has been left with bruising as a result of an alleged "verbal altercation which became physical".

The incident is thought to have started in Holywell Hill before moving into Albert Street at around 12.10am on Wednesday, September 28.

Detective Constable Adam Bates, from Hertfordshire Constabulary's case investigation team, said: "I would like to hear from anyone who saw this incident or has CCTV footage of it as this would assist the investigation."

The Harpenden man who was arrested, aged 36, was released on police bail while officers carry out their investigations.

Witnesses can contact police online (https://www.herts.police.uk/) or by phone on 101, quoting reference 41/78207/22.

Alternatively, reports can be made 100 per cent anonymously to CrimeStoppers online (https://crimestoppers-uk.org/) or by phone on 0800 555 111.