News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News > Crime

Harpenden 36-year-old arrested after report of assault in St Albans

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 5:25 PM October 3, 2022
Police in Hertfordshire are investigating a reported assault in St Albans (File picture)

Police in Hertfordshire are investigating a reported assault in St Albans (File picture) - Credit: Danny Loo

A Harpenden man has been arrested on suspicion of carrying out an assault in St Albans city.

According to Hertfordshire Constabulary, a man has been left with bruising as a result of an alleged "verbal altercation which became physical".

The incident is thought to have started in Holywell Hill before moving into Albert Street at around 12.10am on Wednesday, September 28.

Detective Constable Adam Bates, from Hertfordshire Constabulary's case investigation team, said: "I would like to hear from anyone who saw this incident or has CCTV footage of it as this would assist the investigation."

The Harpenden man who was arrested, aged 36, was released on police bail while officers carry out their investigations.

Witnesses can contact police online (https://www.herts.police.uk/) or by phone on 101, quoting reference 41/78207/22.

Alternatively, reports can be made 100 per cent anonymously to CrimeStoppers online (https://crimestoppers-uk.org/) or by phone on 0800 555 111.

Hertfordshire Constabulary
St Albans News
Harpenden News

Don't Miss

A teenage boy was assaulted in Redbourn, near St Albans, according to Hertfordshire Constabulary

Hertfordshire Constabulary

Teenage boy 'assaulted by four men' in village near St Albans

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
A cyclist riding on the pavement in Chequer Street, St Albans.

Dangerous cycling 'not a priority' for police

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon
A black restaurant with "Nouvellé Lounge" written on a sign.

Food and Drink | Interview

New Indian restaurant opens its doors in St Albans

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
After a termination and six miscarriages in five years; Leila Martyn is calling for change.

St Albans woman leading national endometriosis and PCOS campaign

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon