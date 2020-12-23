News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Man charged in connection with burglaries

person

Maya Derrick

Published: 5:38 PM December 23, 2020   
Hatfield Police Station

Hatfield Police Station - Credit: Archant

A man has been charged in connection with two burglaries which occurred in the Harpenden area.

Timothy Hall, aged 43, of High Street, Sharnbrook, Bedford, was charged with two counts of burglary.

He appeared at Hatfield Magistrates’ Court the following day, where he was remanded into custody. He is next due to appear before St Albans Crown Court on January 18, 2021.

The burglaries are alleged to have occurred in Manland Way and Lower Luton Road, Wheathampstead, on Wednesday, December 9.

