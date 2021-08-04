Man 'tasered' outside Alban Arena after brawl, claim eyewitnesses

Published: 4:26 PM August 4, 2021 Updated: 4:32 PM August 4, 2021

Officers on the scene outside the Alban Arena following a fight this afternoon. - Credit: Laura Bill

If you're going to choose somewhere for a public scuffle in St Albans, outside the city's police station shouldn't be high up the list.

But that's what happened this afternoon, when two men became embroiled in a punch-up at around 3.15pm outside the Alban Arena, close to Herts police's hub in the Civic Centre.

Officers swarmed to intervene, with more than a dozen believed to have been in attendance.

Police searching the vicinity of the Alban Arena following a fight. - Credit: Laura Bill

One man was detained with a taser and police were seen carrying out a search of the area and interviewing staff from Virgin Money before dispersing.

A police spokesperson confirmed a man was tasered during the incident to help ensure the safety of officers at the scene and members of the public.