Protesters arrested after gluing themselves to Barclays in St Albans
- Credit: Adrian Gladwin
Protesters from Extinction Rebellion have been arrested after they used superglue to stick their hands to windows at Barclays bank in St Albans.
Three members of the eco-organisation were reportedly arrested yesterday afternoon (March 11) at the bank branch on St Peter's Street.
An eye-witness said: “I'm guessing that they entered the place shortly before it closed for the day at 4.30pm. I took photos just before 6.30pm.
“Three or four protesters were holding banners outside and there was lots of police!
“Who, as I was looking on for a few minutes, were preparing to separate the said protester's hands from the said bank windows.”
Explaining the reasoning for their actions, Sue Hampton, a spokesperson for Extinction Rebellion said: “Barclays is the biggest funder of fossil fuel projects in Europe and seventh largest in the world.
“In 2020 alone, they pumped a shocking $27Bn into fossil fuels. This in direct breach of the International Energy Authority (IEA) roadmap for net zero.”
She added: “We do not want billions of people around the world to experience more and more extreme weather events: deadly heatwaves, droughts, crop failures, famine, disease, floods and mass extinctions.
“Death on a huge scale. It’s already happening – and made worse by Barclays. That’s why we are doing this at Barclays today.”
Four months ago, three activists scaled the roof of Barclays in St Albans and revealed a banner captioned ‘Barclays - funding climate chaos’ and let off distress flares.
Hertfordshire Police has been approached for a comment.