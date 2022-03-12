News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News > Crime

Protesters arrested after gluing themselves to Barclays in St Albans

Author Picture Icon

Harry Rutter

Published: 11:11 AM March 12, 2022
Extinction Rebellion target Barclays bank on St Peter's Street in St Albans.

Extinction Rebellion target Barclays bank on St Peter's Street in St Albans. - Credit: Adrian Gladwin

Protesters from Extinction Rebellion have been arrested after they used superglue to stick their hands to windows at Barclays bank in St Albans.  

Three members of the eco-organisation were reportedly arrested yesterday afternoon (March 11) at the bank branch on St Peter's Street.  

An eye-witness said: “I'm guessing that they entered the place shortly before it closed for the day at 4.30pm. I took photos just before 6.30pm.  

Two Extinction Rebellion glued to Barclays window.

Two Extinction Rebellion glued to Barclays window. - Credit: Extinction Rebellion St Albans

“Three or four protesters were holding banners outside and there was lots of police!  

“Who, as I was looking on for a few minutes, were preparing to separate the said protester's hands from the said bank windows.”  

Explaining the reasoning for their actions, Sue Hampton, a spokesperson for Extinction Rebellion said: “Barclays is the biggest funder of fossil fuel projects in Europe and seventh largest in the world. 

“In 2020 alone, they pumped a shocking $27Bn into fossil fuels. This in direct breach of the International Energy Authority (IEA) roadmap for net zero.” 

Police filled the St Albans bank during the protest.

Police filled the St Albans bank during the protest. - Credit: Extinction Rebellion St Albans

Most Read

  1. 1 Allotments face relocation after 40 years to make way for car parking
  2. 2 Multiple injured after mass brawl inside Slug and Lettuce in St Albans
  3. 3 5 things to do on a day trip to St Albans
  1. 4 Fuel prices rally: Where is the most expensive fuel in Hertfordshire?
  2. 5 Look back as Hollywood descended on St Albans to film new Wonka movie
  3. 6 £12m overspend for city centre development
  4. 7 Updates after roadworks cause queues in southern Hertfordshire
  5. 8 7 of the most memorable TV show contestants from Hertfordshire
  6. 9 Councillors clash over city centre pedestrianisation
  7. 10 Hertfordshire teaching assistant jailed after sex with 14-year-old pupil

She added: “We do not want billions of people around the world to experience more and more extreme weather events: deadly heatwaves, droughts, crop failures, famine, disease, floods and mass extinctions.  

“Death on a huge scale. It’s already happening – and made worse by Barclays. That’s why we are doing this at Barclays today.” 

Four months ago, three activists scaled the roof of Barclays in St Albans and revealed a banner captioned ‘Barclays - funding climate chaos’ and let off distress flares. 

Hertfordshire Police has been approached for a comment.  

Hertfordshire Constabularly
St Albans News

Don't Miss

Tim Coleman was treasurer of St John's Church in Harpenden.

Harpenden church treasurer jailed for five and a half years

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
Warner Bros have given St Albans City and District Council a "five-figure" donation

Wonka Watch

Warner Bros make ‘five-figure donation’ after St Albans Wonka filming

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Cresswick's plans for the Cape Road site.

Fears over parking and size of new development on St Albans builders...

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
Wonka Filming, Verulamium Lake, St Albans Thursday 03 March 2022. Picture by Terry Harris.

Wonka Watch | Exclusive

First pictures show Timothée Chalamet as Willy Wonka in St Albans

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon