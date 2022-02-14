News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Police hunt wanted Essex man, 33, after assault in St Albans

Author Picture Icon

Harry Rutter

Published: 5:05 PM February 14, 2022
Daniel Diffley, aged 33, is wanted in connection with an assault that happened in St Albans.

Daniel Diffley, aged 33, whose last known address is in Waltham Abbey, Essex, is wanted in connection with an assault that happened in St Albans. - Credit: Hertfordshire Police

Police in Hertfordshire are on the look-out for a 33-year-old wanted man from Essex following an assault which happened in St Albans.  

The county’s force is desperately looking for Daniel Diffley whose last known address is in Waltham Abbey in Essex. 

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said: “We are appealing to the public for their help in locating a wanted man. 

“Daniel is wanted in connection with an assault that happened in St Albans.” 

Anyone who sees him, or has any information about his whereabouts, is asked to report information online at: www.herts.police.uk/report  

You can speak to an operator in the Force Communications Room via online web chat at www.herts.police.uk/contact or you can call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/78958/21. 

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at: www.crimestoppers-uk.org  

