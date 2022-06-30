Drum kit, CD player and stereo stolen in burglary

An image of the stolen drum kit has been released by Hertfordshire Police. - Credit: Hertfordshire Police

An electric drum kit, a CD player and a digital stereo have been stolen during a burglary.

The incident occurred between 2.00am and 3.30am on Monday, May 23.

During the burglary, entry to the Markyate property was gained via a patio door, prior to the items being stolen.

An image of the stolen drum kit has since been released by Hertfordshire Police.

Detective constable Maisie Ashwood, from the Dacorum Local Crime Unit, said: “We’ve been carrying out several enquiries since the burglary was reported to us and these are continuing.

"As part of this, we’re releasing an image of the stolen drum kit in the hopes that someone may have come across it.

"Perhaps you’ve seen it offered for sale?

“It is believed the offender carried the drum kit away from the area of Markyate.

"This would have been noticeable to anyone who saw it and I would ask anyone who did so to please get in touch with us.

"Any information at all could greatly assist our ongoing enquiries.”

Detective Constable Ashwood can be contacted via the following email address: maisie.ashwood@herts.police.uk

Information can also be reported online or by calling the police's non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/41427/22.

Anonymous information can be reported by contacting the Crimestoppers charity, on 0800 555 111.