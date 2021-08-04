Driver dies in London Colney crash

Published: 11:43 AM August 4, 2021

Police have launched an investigation following a fatal road traffic collision near London Colney this morning.

It happened just before 5.30am at the roundabout on the A414, and involved one car – a black Mercedes.

The driver, a man aged in his 70s, passed away at the scene. His family has been informed and are being supported by officers.

Sergeant Sam Cordingley said: “Our thoughts are very much with the family of the driver at this difficult time. We are working to establish the cause of the collision and are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed it to please come forward and speak to us.

“It happened on a main arterial route which many people use to travel to and from work. If you have a dash cam fitted to your vehicle and you were travelling on the A414 in the direction of Hatfield at the time of the collision, please review your footage and get in touch if you believe you have captured a black Mercedes.”

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, talk to one of our Force Communication Room operators via web chat at herts.police.uk/contact, or call the non-emergency number 101 quoting Operation Lantana.

You may also want to watch:

The emergency services have now left the scene but road closures remain in place to allow the highways team to make reparations to a barrier.