Driver disqualified after St Albans crash

Published: 3:45 PM October 19, 2021

The collision occurred on London Road, St Albans, close to the junction with Drakes Drive. - Credit: Google Streetview

A young motorist has been banned from driving for 28 months after crashing into another vehicle in St Albans

Eoghan Macdonncha, 26, of Meadway in Colney Heath, was driving a white Citroen Nemo van along London Road at around 11.15pm on August 8 when he collided with a black VW Polo near to the junction with Drakes Drive.

The driver of the VW, a woman in her 70s, was left suffering the effects of shock and sustained bruising.

Macdonncha pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, failing to provide a specimen, driving without a seatbelt and driving with cords exposed on a tyre at St Albans magistrates court.

He was handed a 28 month disqualification along with a 26 week custodial sentence, suspended for 12 months. He has also been ordered to undertake 200 hours of unpaid community service and will be required to re-take his driving test once he has completed the ban period.

PC Tom Williams, from the Beds, Cambs and Herts Road Policing Unit, said: “The victim and her family are pleased to know that Macdonncha will not be behind the wheel for some considerable time and I too share this relief.

“I hope that Macdonncha uses this disqualification period to think about his actions on that day. Dangerous driving will not be tolerated in Hertfordshire and we remain committed to ensuring that the county’s roads are safe for all.”