Dirty nappies and other rubbish flytipped in St Albans park

Matt Adams

Published: 12:40 PM July 7, 2021    Updated: 12:41 PM July 7, 2021
Flytipped rubbish in Fleetville Park, St Albans

Flytipped rubbish in Fleetville Park, St Albans - Credit: Hillary Childs

Piles of festering rubbish, including dirty nappies, mouldy food and other domestic waste, has been dumped in a St Albans park.

More than a dozen bin bags were left at the entrance to Fleetville Park on Tuesday morning, and the Herts Ad contacted St Albans district council to have it removed.

This rubbish was dumped in Fleetville Park, St Albans.

This rubbish was dumped in Fleetville Park, St Albans. - Credit: Hillary Childs

A council spokesperson said: “Thanks for alerting us to this fly-tip. Our waste contractor Veolia has been informed and will be clearing it up as soon as possible.

“We are also intending to send letters to nearby residents reminding them of the correct waste and recycling collection days.”



