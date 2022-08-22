Dog left with puncture wounds after attack near marina in Apsley
- Credit: Ella Champniss
WARNING: contains distressing images of an injured dog.
A dog has been left with puncture wounds and swelling after being attacked by another near Hemel Hempstead.
The incident occurred at around 11.30am on Monday, August 8 when the dog was being walked by its owner near Dickinson Quay in the Apsley area.
The dog's owner reportedly managed to walk away from the incident, but her pet sustained serious injuries.
The animal which carried out the attack is thought to have been an Akita breed dog and the person walking it is described as "an older man with glasses".
Ella Champniss, the owner of the dog that was bitten, said: "I was walking near Apsley Lock with my dog on the lead, and as I turned round the corner a man was approaching with his Akita (his dog was also on a lead).
"We moved to the other side of the path and were about to cross when the dog lunged at mine and grabbed hold of her.
"This was completely unprovoked and the dog showed no sign of aggression before grabbing her.
"The dog luckily let go when my dog started screaming and the man just carried on walking, when his dog had obviously caused a lot of damage."
Officers from Hertfordshire Constabulary are currently carrying out enquiries into the incident, and have asked for anyone with information to get in touch.
A police spokesperson said: "Police were called on Monday, August 8, to report that at around 11.30am that day, a dog had been bitten by another dog on Dickinson Quay, Apsley.
"Enquiries into the incident are ongoing."
The spokesperson said the crime reference number is 41/63548/22.
They added: "Anyone else who believes they may have been involved in a similar incident in the local area should report it online at www.herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat at www.herts.police.uk/contact or by calling the non-emergency number 101.
"More information about the legislation concerning dogs can be found on the Herts police website (https://bit.ly/3Kr2svv)."