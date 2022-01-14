Video shows thief stealing parcel from St Albans home doorstep

Do you recognise this man, suspected of stealing a parcel in Lattimore Road, St Albans. - Credit: Submitted

This video footage captures a man stealing an Amazon delivery from the homeowner's doorstep.

It was snapped in Lattimore Road, St Albans, on the evening of January 12 at around 6.30pm.

The thief is seen taking the parcel before having a cheeky look through the homeowner's rubbish bin.

Anyone with information about the thief's identity should contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or ring the Herts police non-emergency number 101.







