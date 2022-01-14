News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News > Crime

Video shows thief stealing parcel from St Albans home doorstep

Author Picture Icon

Matt Adams

Published: 2:18 PM January 14, 2022
Do you recognise this man, suspected of stealing a parcel in Lattimore Road, St Albans.

Do you recognise this man, suspected of stealing a parcel in Lattimore Road, St Albans. - Credit: Submitted

This video footage captures a man stealing an Amazon delivery from the homeowner's doorstep.

It was snapped in Lattimore Road, St Albans, on the evening of January 12 at around 6.30pm.

The thief is seen taking the parcel before having a cheeky look through the homeowner's rubbish bin.

Anyone with information about the thief's identity should contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or ring the Herts police non-emergency number 101.



St Albans News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Redbourn Road

Herts Live News

Man arrested after Redbourn Road crash

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon
Nicholas Breakspear School headteacher Declan Linnane has welcomed their latest Ofsted report.

'Outstanding' qualities continue success story of St Albans secondary...

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon
Mud in Coursers Road, Colney Heath.

Woodland

Anger over major development in heart of countryside

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
The assault occurred near St Albans magistrates court.

Man seriously injured after city centre brawl

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon