WATCH: Delivery driver caught fly-tipping in rural area
A delivery driver has been caught on camera, fly-tipping in a rural area.
On Sunday (June 26), the DPD Local driver could be seen throwing objects out of his van on Chiltern Green Road, near New Mill End, just North of Harpenden.
Among the items discarded were chairs, a mattress, blankets, stools and footwear.
An eye-witness has since reported the incident to Bedfordshire County Council.
A spokesperson for DPD told The Herts Advertiser that the driver will now be "removed from the business".
The company has also dispatched a team to clean up the mess that the driver left behind.
The spokesperson for DPD Local said: "The actions of the DPD Local driver here are completely and utterly unacceptable and we would like to reassure everyone that we will never tolerate behaviour like this.
"It does not reflect the high standards we set ourselves, as a brand, or the behaviour of the thousands of DPD drivers on the road up and down the country every day.
"A team has been dispatched to the site immediately to clean up and the individual concerned will be removed from the business."