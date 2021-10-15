News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News > Crime

David Amess: St Albans MP Daisy Cooper reacts to tragedy

Author Picture Icon

Matt Adams

Published: 5:13 PM October 15, 2021   
Sir David Amess MP, who was fatally stabbed at his constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea earlier today.

Sir David Amess MP, who was fatally stabbed at his constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea earlier today. - Credit: Richard Townshend Photography

St Albans MP Daisy Cooper has reacted to the fatal stabbing of Southend West MP Sir David Amess.

Mr Amess, 69, was attacked just after noon at his constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea, and died from his injuries at the scene.

Essex Police said a 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder after the attack. A knife was recovered and officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

Daisy Cooper said: “I’m shocked and truly saddened at this horrific news. I didn’t know David well, but we had chatted a few times in the parliamentary corridors about post-Grenfell fire safety issues, on which we both campaigned.

"He was friendly and funny. This is a senseless loss of life. My thoughts are with his family and friends.”

ONE EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO SALES. NO ARCHIVING. NO ALTERING OR MANIPULATING. NO USE ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Sir David Amess speaking during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons. - Credit: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA Wire


You may also want to watch:

St Albans News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Harpenden's new Eric Morecambe Centre.

Look! Sneak peek inside Harpenden's new Eric Morecambe Centre

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
The River Lea, Hertford. Picture: DANNY LOO

Revealed: The most popular places in Hertfordshire to move to

Jane Howdle

Author Picture Icon
Cllr Helen Campbell will help decide whether to maintain St Albans road closures

Hertfordshire County Council

St Albans road closures decision 'must be unanimous', says highways chief

Charles Thomson

person
The Plough at Sleaphyde is under new ownership.

The Plough at Sleapshyde welcomes new owners

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon