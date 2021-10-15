David Amess: St Albans MP Daisy Cooper reacts to tragedy

Published: 5:13 PM October 15, 2021

Sir David Amess MP, who was fatally stabbed at his constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea earlier today. - Credit: Richard Townshend Photography

St Albans MP Daisy Cooper has reacted to the fatal stabbing of Southend West MP Sir David Amess.

Mr Amess, 69, was attacked just after noon at his constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea, and died from his injuries at the scene.

Essex Police said a 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder after the attack. A knife was recovered and officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

Daisy Cooper said: “I’m shocked and truly saddened at this horrific news. I didn’t know David well, but we had chatted a few times in the parliamentary corridors about post-Grenfell fire safety issues, on which we both campaigned.

"He was friendly and funny. This is a senseless loss of life. My thoughts are with his family and friends.”

Sir David Amess speaking during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons. - Credit: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA Wire



