Police seek cyclist after city centre assault

Published: 4:21 PM April 21, 2021

Do you recognise this cyclist, wanted for questioning following an assault in St Albans? - Credit: Herts police

Do you recognise this brightly coloured cyclist? Police would like to identify him following an assault in St Albans city centre.

The incident occurred at just before 11am on Wednesday April 14 when two men began quarrelling in St Peter’s Street outside the Moss Bros shop.

This led to one man being punched in the face and suffering a bloody nose.

The man pictured was in the area at the time of the incident and could have information to assist the investigation.

Investigating officer PC Carl Fage said: “Did you witness this incident on St Peter’s Street on Wednesday? If so I would like to hear from you.

You may also want to watch:

“Additionally, if you recognise the man in the image also please get in touch.

“If you are able to help I can be contacted directly via email at carl.fage@herts.pnn.police.uk”