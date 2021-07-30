'Abusive and aggressive' St Albans man given Criminal Behaviour Order

Published: 7:44 AM July 30, 2021

This is the face of the man given a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order for anti-social behaviour in St Albans city centre.

Wayne Ypey, 49, of St Albans, was given the order by magistrates after pleading guilty to breaching his Community Protection Notice (CPN) which had been previously issued after he breached his Community Protection Warning (CPW).

Sgt Mike Saunders from the Community Safety Unit explained: “Once intoxicated, Ypey becomes abusive and aggressive in St Albans city centre. His behaviour has caused members of the public and the emergency services alarm and distress and on occasions, fearing their own personal safety.”

Under the CBO Ypey must abide by the following conditions or he faces arrest:

1. Not to shout, be rude or abusive or act in a disorderly, aggressive or threatening manner towards any person in St Albans.

2. Not to be intoxicated within the Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) area of St Albans.

3. Not to be in possession of an open vessel of alcohol within the PSPO area of St Albans.

4. To engage with CGL Spectrum initially by personal assessment and to further engage with subsequent treatment. Additionally, to allow consent for CGL Spectrum to share information with the police around engagement.