News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News > Crime

Crack dealers arrested at playing fields

Author Picture Icon

Matt Adams

Published: 9:22 AM May 14, 2021   
Herts police PCSOs spotted men acting suspiciously in St Albans playing fields.

Herts police PCSOs spotted men acting suspiciously in St Albans playing fields. - Credit: PA

Crack cocaine with a street value of £2,000 was seized from drug dealers working in Cottonmill Lane playing fields, St Albans.

Two eagle-eyed PCSOs spotted two men acting suspiciously in the fields on Tuesday.

They found the men were in possession of more than 100 wraps, suspected to be Class A crack cocaine.

The two men, both 21 and from Luton, were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs. They have been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

If you see suspicious behaviour or suspect drugs are involved, you can report information online, speak to an operator in the Force Communications Room via the online web chat or call the non-emergency number 101.
 

You may also want to watch:

St Albans News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Who won control of St Albans district council?

Updated

Elections: Liberal Democrats take control of St Albans district council

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
The county council results for the May 2021 elections across St Albans have been released

County council results by St Albans division in full

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
The paddling pool in London Colney will be replaced with a splash pad.

London Colney paddling pool to close - but splash pad replacement approved

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
A previous Luna Cinema screening at Highfield Park in St Albans

Arts & Culture

Dirty Dancing and The Greatest Showman screenings at open-air cinema

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon