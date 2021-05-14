Crack dealers arrested at playing fields

Published: 9:22 AM May 14, 2021

Crack cocaine with a street value of £2,000 was seized from drug dealers working in Cottonmill Lane playing fields, St Albans.

Two eagle-eyed PCSOs spotted two men acting suspiciously in the fields on Tuesday.

They found the men were in possession of more than 100 wraps, suspected to be Class A crack cocaine.

The two men, both 21 and from Luton, were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs. They have been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

