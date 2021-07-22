News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News > Crime

St Albans County Lines crackdown continues with more arrests

Matt Adams

Published: 4:41 PM July 22, 2021   
County Lines paraphernalia seized by St Albans police.

County Lines paraphernalia seized by St Albans police. - Credit: St Albans police

County Lines drugs operations in St Albans have been dealt a further blow today with four arrests in the city.

Officers working alongside Operation Scorpion - a proactive campaign against organised crime in Herts - stopped a vehicle due to suspected involvement in County Lines.

This is where where illegal drugs are transported from one area to another, often across police and local authority boundaries,  usually by children or vulnerable people who are coerced into it by gangs.

A large quantity of drugs and cash were found within the vehicle, and the four occupants were arrested in relation with these offences.

Thanks to support from Operation Scorpion and local response teams, further searches were conducted and a quantity of Class A drugs, related items and knives were seized.

Last week officers from the Operation Team working alongside the Met Police, Safer Neighbourhood Team and BCH Dogs carried out a major initiative which saw a vehicle stopped and two men arrested for being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

Report County Lines offences by dialling 101 or calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

