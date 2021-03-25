Man jailed for breaching criminal behaviour order

Published: 11:56 AM March 25, 2021 Updated: 12:02 PM March 25, 2021

Brooks threatened staff at the Open Door night shelter in an intoxicated state - Credit: Archant

A Colney Heath man has been sentenced to four weeks in jail for breaching his Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO).

Matthew Brooks, 36, was sentenced on March 22 at a virtual court for being intoxicated and in possession of alcohol within the Public Space Protection Order area of St Albans, contravening his two-year CBO issued in September last year.

The court heard that Brooks, of Cutmore Drive, had attended Open Door night shelter on Sunday, March 21 in an intoxicated state and threatened staff at the premises.

Investigator Simran Chana from St Albans Police Community Safety Unit said: “The conditions of his CBO were put in place to safeguard people from ongoing abusive behaviour fuelled by alcohol. As part of his court order, a plan was put in place to address his alcohol dependency.

"He was given lots of support from other agencies for his alcohol addiction. Sadly, these measures have been unsuccessful. He will be able to reflect on his actions in prison whilst we protect members of the public from his alcohol fuelled actions.”

