Co-op shop burgled in village near St Albans

A burglary has taken place at a Co-op shop on Watford Road, Chiswell Green - Credit: Google Earth

A Co-op shop has been burgled in a village near St Albans.

The incident took place after 11.50pm on Thursday, September 15, at the shop on Watford Road, Chiswell Green.

Locks and shutters were reportedly damaged as entry was gained to the store.

A number of items, including cash boxes, were taken from within the building before the offenders made their escape in a silver hatchback car.

The suspects are described as three white males, wearing dark-coloured tracksuits and black gloves.

Hertfordshire Constabulary has now appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.

PC C-Jay Callaghan said: “Our enquiries are continuing at this time, including a review of CCTV footage in the area.

"Alongside this, I am appealing for anyone who may have seen the incident to please get in touch.

"Did you see a small silver vehicle in the area around the time?

"Perhaps you caught footage of it on a dash cam or doorbell camera?

"If you have any information at all which may assist, please get in touch.”

Anybody with information can make reports to Hertfordshire Constabulary online (www.herts.police.uk/report) or by calling the police's non-emergency number 101.

Anonymous information can be given by contacting the CrimeStoppers charity on 0800 555 111.