Class A drugs seized in St Albans raid

Class A drugs have been seized during a raid at a St Albans property.

The warrant was executed on Wednesday, August 31, at a house on Blandford Road.

Class A drugs, an amount of cash and a mobile phone were all seized from the property.

The warrant was carried out by officers from Hertfordshire Constabulary's Operation Scorpion, the Safer Neighbourhood Team and Intervention officers.

Police had been acting on information that had been provided by members of the general public.

Enquiries continue into the items found, but Hertfordshire Constabulary has confirmed to The Herts Advertiser that a suspect has been identified.

