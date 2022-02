The India Garden restaurant on Catherine Street was searched on Friday February 4 at around 7pm. - Credit: Google Maps

Thousands of pounds of Class A drugs have been seized from an Indian restaurant in St Albans.

The India Garden restaurant on Catherine Street was searched on Friday February 4 at around 7pm.

A 50-year-old St Albans man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply and has since been released while police make further enquiries.