Man sustains stab wounds after Clarence Road incident
A man has sustained stab wounds to his leg after an incident yesterday in St Albans.
A Herts police spokesperson said: "Police were called just after 2.20pm yesterday (Wednesday, December 23) to a report that a man in St Albans had suffered stab wounds to his leg.
"Officers attended an address in Clarence Road, along with colleagues from the ambulance service, and they are now working to establish the circumstances that led to the incident."
The air ambulance attended the scene to transport the victim to hospital for treatment.
An East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “An ambulance, rapid response vehicle and the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance attended a man who had suffered a stab wounds to his leg on Clarence Road in St Albans just before 2.30pm yesterday.
"The patient was transported by air ambulance to the Royal London Hospital.”
If you have any information about this incident, contact Herts police quoting ISR 386 of December 23.
You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, use online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or by calling the non-emergency number 101.
