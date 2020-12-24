News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News > Crime

Man sustains stab wounds after Clarence Road incident

Author Picture Icon

Maya Derrick

Published: 12:22 PM December 24, 2020    Updated: 1:04 PM December 24, 2020
air ambulance

An air ambulance attended the incident on Clarence Road yesterday - Credit: Anya Reynolds

A man has sustained stab wounds to his leg after an incident yesterday in St Albans.

A Herts police spokesperson said: "Police were called just after 2.20pm yesterday (Wednesday, December 23) to a report that a man in St Albans had suffered stab wounds to his leg.

"Officers attended an address in Clarence Road, along with colleagues from the ambulance service, and they are now working to establish the circumstances that led to the incident."

police cars

Police and air ambulance tended to the man, who sustained stab wounds to his leg - Credit: Anya Reynolds

The air ambulance attended the scene to transport the victim to hospital for treatment.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “An ambulance, rapid response vehicle and the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance attended a man who had suffered a stab wounds to his leg on Clarence Road in St Albans just before 2.30pm yesterday.

You may also want to watch:

"The patient was transported by air ambulance to the Royal London Hospital.” 

If you have any information about this incident, contact Herts police quoting ISR 386 of December 23.

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, use online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or by calling the non-emergency number 101.

Most Read

  1. 1 UK's hottest and coldest property markets of 2020 revealed
  2. 2 Harpenden pub fined for flouting Covid regulations
  3. 3 COVID-19 cases for our area surge above England's average
  1. 4 Man sustains stab wounds after Clarence Road incident
  2. 5 Changes to bin collections over Christmas and New Year
  3. 6 Man charged in connection with burglaries
  4. 7 Harpenden pupil releases debut single with girl group Maddison Skies
  5. 8 'Every other call is from a parent desperate about their child' - How bereaved Herts parents hope to overhaul suicide prevention in the UK
  6. 9 Two people hospitalised after Holywell Hill crash
  7. 10 Herts Covid-19 hospital cases up by almost a third in one week
Hertfordshire
Emergency Services
St Albans News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Coronavirus

Tier 3 revision announced for St Albans district

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon

£5.7m St Albans station redevelopment finished just ahead of lockdown

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

COVID-19 restrictions tighten over Christmas as county enters Tier 4

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon

A414 longabout safety improvements open at last

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon