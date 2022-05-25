Mohammed Atif Khan kidnapped a 17-year-old girl from Hemel Hempstead and raped her at his home in Chesham - Credit: Hertfordshire Constabulary

A man from Buckinghamshire kidnapped a teenage girl from Hemel Hempstead, drove her to his house, and raped her.

Mohammed Atif Khan, aged 37, was described as "despicable" by Detective Inspector Justine Jenkins, the police officer who investigated the rape.

He has been sentenced to 15 years in prison at Luton Crown Court today (Wednesday, May 25), with an extended license because he poses a danger to the public.

Khan kidnapped the 17-year-old victim on Saturday, April 28 last year.

His victim had been out socialising with friends and was waiting to be collected by her family on Waterhouse Street in Hemel Hempstead, near the Primark store.

Khan drove past in his vehicle, and CCTV footage showed he reversed and parked up, before forcing the victim into his car.

He drove the victim to his home in Upper Meadow, Chesham - nearly 10 miles away from where he kidnapped the girl.

After raping and sexually assaulting her, Khan dropped her back in Hemel town centre, where she was later collected by family.

She told her relatives what had happened, and they phoned the police.

Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit took on the case, and officers trawled Automatic Plate Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) and CCTV footage to trace a vehicle - a white Volkswagen Polo.

The car was registered to Khan at his Chesham address, and the vehicle was forensically recovered.

He was arrested four days after the kidnap and rape on September 1, 2021.

His phone was seized, which proved he had been at the same locations as the the victim at the time of the offences.

Khan pleaded not guilty at Luton Crown Court, but was convicted of four sexual offences on Thursday, March 17.

Judge Lynn Tayton QC sentenced him to 10 years in prison for kidnap with intent to commit a sexual offence.

He was also sentenced to 15 years in prison with an eight-year license extension for rape, 15 years with an eight-year license extension for oral rape, and 15 years with an eight-year license extension with sexual assault by penetration.

The sentences will run concurrently.

DI Jenkins, of Hertfordshire Police, said: "I am pleased that Khan will be behind bars for a very long time after being found guilty of these appalling crimes.

"Because this despicable man refused to admit what he had done his victim had to relive the traumatic events of that night so that he could be convicted.

"I would like to pay tribute to this young woman for her incredible courage throughout the whole investigation and court case.

"She has been supported by specially trained officers throughout and has also received additional help from partner organisations. I hope she can begin to rebuild her life now."

DI Jenkins added that anybody who has experienced sexual abuse or sexual violence can contact the dedicated Herts Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC).

Information on the Herts SARC is available online (https://www.hertssarc.org/) or by phone 0808 178 4448.