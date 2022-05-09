Cash was stolen at around 5.30am on Sunday, April 24 on Harpenden Road in St Albans. - Credit: Google Maps

Cash was stolen from a parked car after someone was spotted “trying car doors” on Harpenden Road in St Albans.

Police have released a CCTV image of a person they would like to identify following the theft from a motor vehicle in April.

Cash was stolen at around 5.30am on Sunday, April 24.

Police say there were two further reports, from the same street around the same time, of someone trying car doors.

PCSO Adriano Russo, of the St Albans Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “The person in the image was in the area around the time of the incident and could be able to assist with our enquiries.

“If you recognise them then please get in touch. I can be contacted via email at adriano.russo@herts.police.uk

“I would also like to remind vehicle owners to ensure their vehicles are locked when left unattended to deter this kind of incident.”

