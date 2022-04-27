News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Three arrests after around £800 stolen from victim in his 70s

Will Durrant

Published: 1:20 PM April 27, 2022
Around £800 was stolen from a man in his 70s on St Peter's Street, St Albans

Around £800 was stolen from a man in his 70s while two women allegedly distracted him in St Albans.

Police believe the cash was taken while the victim was on St Peter's Street in the morning of Friday, April 22.

Officers have arrested two women, aged 29 and 20, in connection with the theft.

They also arrested a 19-year-old male, and said all three suspects are from Ilford, London.

A Hertfordshire Police spokesperson said: "The CCTV operator based in St Albans City and District Council linked the suspects to a vehicle.

"It was stopped by police a few hours later in Berry Grove, Watford."

"Three occupants of the vehicle were arrested.

"A large quantity of cash was found and seized."

None of the victims were charged with any crime.

The spokesperson confirmed all suspects were "released under investigation, pending further enquiries".

