Hertfordshire Police are keen to speak to the person pictured after a 96-year-old woman had cash stolen from her trolley in St Albans. - Credit: Hertfordshire Police

Police are on the hunt for a thief who stole cash from a 96-year-old woman’s shopping trolley while her back was turned in St Albans last week.

The victim was using a coffee machine at The Waterend Barn on Wednesday (February 9) when the suspect grabbed the money and left.

CCTV images have been released of a man police would like to speak to following the incident – the suspect removed items of clothing after the reported theft.

PC Toby George, who is investigating, said: “This is an extremely upsetting offence, as the offender deliberately targeted a victim who was clearly vulnerable.

“We’d like to speak with the person pictured as we believe they were in the area around the time of the offence and may have vital information to assist our investigation.

“If this is you, or you recognise them, please contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to email: toby.george@herts.police.uk

You can also report information online at www.herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in the Force Communications Room via online web chat at www.herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/11108/22.

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at: www.crimestoppers-uk.org