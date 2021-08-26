News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Stolen goods discarded after burglary from WH Smith

Anne Suslak

Published: 5:23 PM August 26, 2021    Updated: 5:29 PM August 26, 2021
Burglars broke into WH Smith in St Albans and stole cigarettes, which were then discarded and picked up by two men.

Several cartons of cigarettes were stolen from the shop in Market Place on Sunday, July 18, some of which were then left in a nearby alleyway.

The discarded cartons were picked up by two males. The men are both described as white, with one wearing blue jeans and a grey T-shirt and the other wearing a black T-shirt.

PC Carl Fage, who is investigating, said: “Our enquiries are continuing at this time and I am appealing for anyone with information to please come forward. Did you witness anyone acting suspiciously in the area around the time? Have you been offered cigarettes for sale recently?

“If you have any information at all, either about the burglary or the subsequent theft of the stolen goods, please contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to email carl.fage@herts.police.uk.

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in the Force Communications Room via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/58326/21.

