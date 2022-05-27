News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Elderly woman chased knife-wielding stranger from her bedroom

Pearce Bates

Published: 11:01 AM May 27, 2022
A woman in her 90s chased an unknown man from her property, after she awoke to find him standing in her bedroom.

On the morning of Saturday February 12, the pensioner challenged an intruder who claimed to be a window cleaner.

According to Herts police, the elderly woman then chased the individual out of her Bricket Wood property.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered a discarded bag containing a serrated knife and drugs paraphernalia.

Following an investigation by St Albans Local Crime Unit, 40-year-old Frank Donoghue was arrested on Wednesday (May 25).

He has now been charged in connection with the burglary and possession of heroin. 

Donoghue has been remanded in custody and is set to appear before St Albans Crown Court on Monday June 27. 

A police spokesperson said: "A man has been charged in connection with a burglary which occurred in Bricket Wood, following an investigation by the St Albans Local Crime Unit.

"Frank Donoghue, aged 40, of no fixed address, was arrested on Wednesday (25 May) and was also charged with possession of Class A drugs (heroin)."

